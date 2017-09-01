Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed to place the name of a three-year-old girl on the exit control list (ECL) in a matter regarding her recovery from her father. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddique of IHC heard the case filed by a woman Sadia Malik seeking recovery of her daughter Minsa from her ex-husband Muhammad Asif.

The family of Asif requested to court to give 6-day time to produce the minor girl before the bench as her father was not willing to hand over Minsa to her mother. The court accepted the request and granted time to the family.

The court also directed to release two brothers of Asif, who were arrested last day for submitting a false affidavit about the girl’s shifting to abroad, with a warning.

The two accused, who were brothers of Asif, had submitted a false affidavit with the court claiming that the minor’s father has taken her to Dubai along with him. But the immigration officials rejected this stance. On directives of the court, Asif’s sister appeared before the bench a sought time to produce the girl before the court. The court adjourned the case till September 6. It may be mentioned here that Sadia Malik had lodged a complaint regarding the kidnapping of her three-year-old daughter by her ex-husband.