Man deprived of Rs5m cash

RAWALPINDI: Two dacoits snatched Rs5 million from a businessman on Mall Road in Saddar, police said on Thursday. The businessman was identified as Wasim who is associated with the imports and exports business, police added.

According to police, the businessman Wasim was heading towards his car at Mall Road after withdrawing Rs50 million cash from United Bank Limited when two motorcyclists intercepted him. The dacoits snatched cash from him and ran away, police added.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police station RA Bazaar requesting police to register a case.

DSP Cannt Circle Raja Taifoor, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said police were probing the matter after receiving the complaint from the victim. He said a female bank employee had phoned Wasim when he was leaving bank to ask if he had left the bank or not. He said police would also probe the woman. He said police also obtained CCTV footage of the incident to identify the dacoits. –Staff Reporter

Former MP gets bail in girl detention case

RAWALPINDI: A court of law granted bail to a former legislator from Chakwal Muhammad Faiz Taman on Thursday in a case of allegedly confining a woman illegally and contracting marriage with her forcefully.

The court also ordered the accused to furnish a surety bond of Rs0.1 million with the court.

Judicial Magistrate/Duty Judge Ahmed Saeed Saim took up Emaan Malik’s detention case and granted bail to ex-MP Muhammad Faiz Taman allegedly involved in detaining and marrying the woman forcefully. He ordered the accused to submit the surety bond of worth Rs 0.1 million.

Earlier, Umar Tanveer Butt Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of plaintiff Emaan Malik while Malik Faisal Advocate was counsel for the accused.

After the conclusion of the arguments of both parties, the Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Saeed Saim granted bail to Muhammad Faiz Taman and ordered him to submit the surety bond of Rs0.1 million with the court. –Staff Reporter

RDA issues notice to real estate company

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) issued notices to Qaiser Jabbar, owner of QJ Heights V Group of Safari Villas Phase-I Bahria Town Rawalpindi, and directed him to stop illegal construction at the site. The notice stated that the construction of the projects is unauthorized.

The Director (MP&TE), RDA Jamshaid Aftab directed the owner of QJ Heights V Group in Safari Villas Phase-I Bahria Town Rawalpindi to stop the illegal construction work at sites. He clarified that the status of all under constructions sites of QJ Heights V Group in Safari Villas Phase-I Bahria Town Rawalpindi is illegal/unauthorized. Therefore, RDA advises the general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal/unauthorized buildings projects and housing scheme which status illegal declared by RDA. Otherwise, they are own responsibility for their losses.–PR

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal has directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities and encroachments without any fear or favor.