Islamabad - Readers club scheme of National Book Foundation (NBF) will facilitate over 25,000 readers this year through offering 50 per cent discount on purchasing books of their choice.

The membership for this public-oriented scheme was opened by NBF a few days back with an objective to promote book reading culture among the youth.

Talking to APP, Managing Director, NBF, Dr Inam ul Haq Javed said the foundation has expanded the circle of Readers Club Scheme to 36 cities from 17 and increased the purchasing limit for the readers from Rs5000 to Rs6000 annually.

He said NBF has registered over 130 book stalls and set-up 24 book outlets across the country while awareness raising campaign is also being carried out through different sections of social media.

He said a large number of people have visited the outlets of NBF for getting the membership of Readers Club Scheme. This initiative has played an instrumental role in reviving book reading culture among the younger generation.

Readers Club is one of the most public oriented books promotional activity attracting readers to buy books of their choice at half price.

Besides, promoting reading habit, it encourages the overall book industry, helps increasing literacy rate, creates reasonable demand for good quality reading material and motivating young generation towards developing a reading culture in the society. During the year 2017-18, the project has set a target to facilitate over 25,000 readers with the allocated amount of Rs35.2 million. The scheme has benefitted 301,734 readers from the year 1985-86 till 2016-17.