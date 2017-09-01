Islamabad - Pressure has started mounting on inter-city transport services as thousands of individuals, who work in the cities, head home to be with their loved ones for celebrating Eid-ul-Azha.

Due to the absence of proper inter-city transport system, people travelling to different areas in the country have been facing numerous issues and challenges to reach their homes safely to enjoy the festivity of Eid with their dear ones.

They are facing problems including over charging, over loading in the vehicles and lack of basic facilities, as the bus terminals in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were in a pathetic condition.

There are no proper arrangements for the passengers in bus terminals established in different areas for the passengers travelling inside the country.

Elderly men, children, and women were the most vulnerable to such conditions as there were no proper waiting areas and no facility of clean drinking water in the prevailing humid weather.

Despite the prevailing security situation in the country, there were no proper security arrangements in these bus terminals, said Dr Abbas Ali a passenger travelling from Islamabad to Dera Ismail Khan with his family. Meanwhile, commenting on the situation, spokesman of City Traffic Police Rawalpindi said that on the directives of Chief Traffic Police officer, Yousuf Ali Shahid, special squads have been formed to keep the traffic smooth during the Eid days and to address the complaints of people. He said that on Tehsil and city levels, different sectors were formed and each beat in-charge was directed to visit bus terminals to keep check and balance.

He said that a special helpline was also established in order to address the different complaints of passengers including overcharging, overloading and non-compliance of the scheduled route. Moreover, special awareness campaigns were also launched by the education wing of the traffic police to educate the transporters about the traffic laws and educate the passengers about their rights.

He said the education wing has also displayed banners in different areas to educate the public about the traffic rules, besides warning those trying to fleas the passengers. He said that so far only one complaint of overcharging was registered and the traffic police have responded properly and imposed fine on the coaster travelling from Kotli Sattian to Azad Kashmir.

The spokesman further informed that a complete ban was imposed on the road side markets of sacrificial animals, to ensure smooth flow of traffic.