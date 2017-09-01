Pr islamabad - The Information Resource Centre (IRC) at the US Embassy Islamabad organised ‘Meet with the Diplomats’ program at the embassy and invited the students of Roots International Schools to participate in the session.

The opportunity was given to the O/A-level students/faculty and the MIUC students at the Embassy of the United States of America.

The diplomats at the US Embassy engaged the students on how they can contribute to the development of their country and the society as well.

The Regional Public Engagement Specialist, Holly Murten and the Country Director Marian Pernell discussed that all communities and countries need the full participation of women in all aspects of society to develop completely.

When a woman or a girl is held back from achieving her full potential, her family, community, and country are also held back. And while there is no doubt that women worldwide have made great strides toward equality over the past few decades, there is still plenty of room for growth.

The session provided an excellent opportunity to students and the diplomats to meet and promote people to people connections between both United States and Pakistan.

They were engaged in a very interactive meeting that included questions and answer session and later on an Online Polling was conducted as well which addressed the factors that keep women from achieving full equality with men; and to what extent is social media used as a platform to raise voice against the problems that the women have to face on daily basis.

The forthcoming result of the polling was very helpful in assessing the dire need of this topic to be discussed and understood by the whole community.

Under the umbrella of Young Diplomat Series, Women’s Equality Day is celebrated by the Embassy of US to acknowledge the efforts of women who are present worldwide and those who united to assure that the civil rights and privileges are available to all citizens equally.

In the United States, August 26 is known as Women’s Equality Day. The Embassy commemorates this day in 1920, as it marks when the 19th Amendment granted women the fundamental right to vote.

The 19th Amendment was one step towards ensuring equality for all and underscored the common belief that when women do better, we all do better.

CEO RIS and Rector MIUC Walid Mushtaq himself is an active supporter of Women Empowerment and RIS has developed successful partnerships with public and private organization that work for the same cause and those who look beyond inequalities, social norms, races and religions to help create an environment where young dreams can be nurtured, without having to take the pressures that society has in store for them.