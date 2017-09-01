Islamabad - Taking benefit of the absence of rules and regulations which should have governed the affairs of local governments in the federal capital, the elected representatives are up to collect taxes in the name of respective union councils.

Two years on and the rules for Islamabad local bodies are yet to be finalised, thanks to the lackluster approach of the government on the issue.

The ministry of interior is sitting on the rules proposed by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) since long and absence of the regulations have led to a controversy between Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the union councils, particularly on the mandate of tax collection.

The MCI had auctioned the cattle market site in sector I-11 for the year 2017 Eid-ul-Azha against over Rs70 million and declared all other sites to be established in Islamabad for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals as illegal.

The MCI warned all and sundry to refrain from trading animals at the sites other than the designated one at Sector I-11. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad also imposed Section 144 to prohibit sale and purchase of sacrificial animals at the sites other than Sector I-11. But taking it as a profitable business to auction sites for the cattle markets, the representatives of the local bodies have allowed the traders to set up smaller cattle markets in their respective union council limits.

One such site has been auctioned by the Union Council Bhara Kahu. Talking to The Nation, Raja Wahid Kiani, Chairman of the union council said that the site was auctioned sometimes back against Rs3 million for the whole year. “The site was auctioned after due process… the tender was floated in the newspapers,” he said. When reminded that tax collection is the domain of the MCI, he said that the issue was settled with the involvement of the city mayor. “The mayor has allowed us to continue,” he added. According to the sources, the Bhara Kahu cattle market is being patronized by Raja Wahid Kiani and Malik Ishtiaq, chairmen of union council 4 and 5 respectively.

On the other hand, such a smaller cattle market has also been established in the area of Shah Allah Ditta. Deputy Mayor MCI, Zeeshan Naqvi is the Chairman of Shah Allah Ditta union council who, according to the CDA sources, is patronizing the market.

Similarly, cattle market site in Said Pur has also been auctioned. The MCI had warned the union council chairmen against auctioning the sites for cattle markets at their own.

As the dispute on tax collection between MCI and the union councils is getting intensified, the government, particularly the interior ministry is playing the role of a silent spectator.

The officials at the MCI and elected representatives even don’t know what is legal and what is illegal. Everybody is out to benefit himself to the maximum, as the government seems disinterested in the approval of the rules and regulations submitted by the MCI.

The city district administration has imposed Section 144 to discourage sale and purchase at the sites other than Sector I-11 while MCI had also declared such activity as illegal, but interestingly both the departments seem not interested in taking action against the violators.

When contacted, Ali Sufyan DD Directorate of Municipal Administration said that action is being taken against the ‘illegal cattle markets’ in the city.

“All such people have been conveyed to refrain from involving in what has been declared illegal,” he said.

When asked why MCI has not taken action so far, he said that the people involved in the illegal activity have not taken permission from MCI. He said that tax collection is the domain of MCI and not a union council.