Islamabad - The Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) on Thursday said that the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Program (PMERP) is spending a large amount for the up-gradation of special education institutes in the city.

The minister said this during a prize distribution ceremony held at National Institute of Special Education. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada also attended the ceremony.

The minister said that CADD is taking every possible step for the welfare and facilities of special children.

He said under PMERP the special education institutes of the city have been provided five buses for the facility of students.

The minister also appreciated the work of the Aliyev Heydar Foundation of Azerbaijan for carrying welfare work in Pakistan.

The foundation under the supervision of the first lady of Azerbaijan is working for the provision of education and health in the country.

“Special children must be also included in the celebrations of Eid,” said the minister.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada said on this occasion that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoys cordial and exemplary relations.

He said Azerbaijan initiated the rehabilitation work in the northern areas of Pakistan after the earthquake which is still underway.

He informed that the welfare work under the Azerbaijan government in Pakistan is spread in the areas of Kashmir, South Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkwa (KP).

The ambassador said both countries support each other on international platforms and Azerbaijan supports the solution of Kashmir issue according to resolutions of United Nations.