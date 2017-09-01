Islamabad - The administration of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) was so confused about Eid-ul-Azha that it issued three notifications regarding holidays after repeatedly changing the dates, an official said on Thursday.

The university issued first notification of holidays eight days ago in which it announced the closure of the university for four days from 04 September to August 8, 2017.

This notification was even issued before the announcement of government Eid holidays on August 23, 2017.

However, just after a day on August 24, the university administration issued the second notification regarding Eid holidays. This time, the administration taking correct dates for the holidays announced Eid vacations from 1st September to 4th September 2017.

However, it was also not the final decision of the university administration as it was changed again.

On August 31, 2017, the administration again issued the notification adding one more day in the Eid holidays.

“In continuation of office order No Estab 8(56)/2017-IIU-4706 dated 24.08.2017, the International Islamic University, Islamabad and its Constituent Units will remain closed from 01.09.2017 to 05.09.2017 instead of 01.09.2017 to 04.09.2017,” says the notification.

The notification was issued with the approval of the President IIUI.

An official of IIUI, wishing anonymity informed The Nation that the university is facing administrative challenges due to which the Eid holidays were not being decided by the administration.

The official said the university is being run by two powerful offices including the president and rector of the institution, and the friction between two offices is resulting in the poor administration of the university.

“The University is being run like a kingdom without any rules,” he said.

Mohammad Asim, a Student of Management Department in the university said that students were confused and waiting for the final decision of Eid holidays.

“Hope this will be the final notification,” he said.

Ali Ahmed from International Relations Department said that the university administration for last few months has made a number of decisions which ultimately affected the students.

He said the university administration and teachers association is also at loggerheads for multiple issues which harmed the university’s image.

Spokesperson IIU Hasan Aftab talking to The Nation said that the first announcement for Eid holidays was made before the government announced official vacations.

He said the holidays were approved on August 22, 2017. However, after the government’s announcement, the university revised its decision and now the new holidays will be from September 1.