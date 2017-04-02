Islamabad-Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has selected seven stage plays for the upcoming Youth Drama Festival 2017.

An official of PNCA told APP that the stage plays selected for the festival includes Mata-e-Gharoor, Hairan Pakistan, Randa-e-Dargah, Qatil Kaun, Sarisht, Doctor Salahuddin and Aao Khudkushi Karein. He said that more five plays would be finalised after watching the rehearsal of the plays.

"PNCA, Repertory Theatre section has been providing hundred of youngsters with the opportunity to appear before an audience on the national stage since many years in the Youth Drama Festival that takes place at the PNCA Auditorium," he said.

He said, "PNCA Youth Drama Festival 2017 will be a wonderful week of entertainment, Showcasing young talent from different colleges, Universities and Youth Drama clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who will compete for the Awards.” This year PNCA is offering prize money to the first three best productions that is already mentioned in rules and regulations of the festival.

Meanwhile a joint musical evening of Pakistani and Nepalese artists would be held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on March 29.

The event was arranged by PNCA in collaboration with Embassy of Nepal.

An official of PNCA told APP that the artists of both the countries would perform in the musical show and entertain the participants.

Pakistan has rich cultural heritage, which needs to be preserved and promoted for improving soft image of the country worldwide, said an official of PNCA.

PNCA in its various programmes has focused on traditional music by inviting popular artists, thus highlighting their services and preserving musical heritage of the country, he added.

Music of Nepal refers to the various musical genres heard in Nepal. The music of Nepal is highly diverse. Genres like pop, rock, Nep-Hop Ko Bato, folk, classical music and Ratna music are widely found.

Many of the country's musical bands are based in Kathmandu, especially the recent ones focused on pop and rock.