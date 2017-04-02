ISLAMABAD-The annual 10-day cultural festival ‘Lok Mela’ would start from April 7 with colourful performances by folk artists showcasing dynamic rural life and culture at Shakarparian.

Executive Director, Dr Fouzia Saeed said that the festival would bring cultures and civilizations of all regions of the country under one roof. She said that more than 500 artists, singers and artisans would participate in the festival and represent the real cultural values of the country.

Folk artists from the four provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would also perform during the festival. Lok Mela is aimed at to promote, perpetuating and preserving arts, crafts, culture, folk music and traditional skills of Pakistan, she said.

She said that this unique event has now become a symbol of the federation and patronage to rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people.

“The artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and other performers would entertain the visitors from across the country,” she said.

She said that the festival include provincial pavilions depicting various cultural themes, Lok Virsa pavilion, cultural food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping mall, kid’s corner, concerts in open air theatre and several others. “In order to highlight diversity within provinces, each pavilion will focus on a specific theme,” Dr Fouzia said. She said cash awards will be given to master artisans in recognition of their craftsmanship.