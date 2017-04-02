Islamabad-Iqra Kainat of Government Girls High School Dhoke Hassu and Muqaddas Khan of Government Girls High School Khayaban-e-Sir Syed Sector-2 have jointly bagged first position in the annual middle standard examination 2017, in district Rawalpindi, by securing 480 marks out of 500.

The examinations were held under the auspices of Punjab Examination Commission, a spokesperson of PEC informed. He said the two brilliant students beat 3, 1593 other students who appeared in the examination to establish the motto of Thomas Edison that ‘There is no substitute for hard work’.

Similarly, the 2nd position was shared by Amna Azam of Government Girls Elementary School Marrir Hassan and Areeba Kanwal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Comprehensive Dhoke Kashmirian, Rawalpindi. Both the students secured 476 marks out of 500. He said Tayyaba Nayab of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Comprehensive Dhok Kashmirian got 3rd position in the examination by scoring 473 marks. Talking to The Nation, Principal Government Girls High School Dhoke Hassu, Shehnaz Jabeen said that the school is located in the area where majority parents are illiterate and cannot teach their children at home. The financial position of majority population is also not sufficient, as they belong to labour class. She said that under the circumstance, first position of the student is not less than a distinction for the school. She attributed the achievement of the students to hard work of the teachers who guided her to achieve the position. Jabeen hoped that the school would continue to bag distinctions in future as well.