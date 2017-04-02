Islamabad-National Commission for Social Welfare (NCSW), organised a special seminar on `Animal Rights and our Social Responsibilities’

Chairing the seminar, Chairperson NCSW Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik said Islam and other religions had directed their followers to show kind behaviour towards animals but generally people ignore such teachings. He said Islamic history was full of examples of animal rights and taking their proper care but unfortunately the same practice was not being followed by majority of people, said a news release issued here the other day.

“Animals are God’s creatures and it was our social responsibility to take care of them,” he added. Chief Veterinary Officer Pakistan, Ministry of Livestock, National Food Security and Research, Dr Qurban Ali informed that the government was establishing new research centres and veterinary hospitals for the animals and had also establishing university of veterinary sciences to facilitate live stock sector of the country.

Professor Muhammad Ali Qureshi of Fauji Foundation University, representatives of non-government organisations and civil society, officials of Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division and students attended the seminar.