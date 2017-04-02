Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday conducted operation against illegal construction of building and sealed Asif Public School, Swan Camp at GT Road Swan Adda, Near National CNG Rawalpindi.

Following directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA Azmat Mahmud, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Building Control’s staff today with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police station carried out operation against illegal construction of the school Swan Camp at GT Road Swan Adda.

RDA Building Control sealed illegal construction of Asif Public School. The owner of the building constructed illegal public school in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007 under section 39 and 8.2.2.

The operation carried out by the RDA’s enforcement team in the supervision of Building Superintendent Nadeem Jamal, two Building Inspectors Arslan Shaukat, Shafiqur Rahman and one Building Surveyor Khawar Mehmood.

The DG RDA has directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities and encroachments without any fear or favour.

Meanwhile, RDA directed the owner of under construction Dominion Mall of Phase-VIII Bahria Town, Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and the construction work.

Metropolitan and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) declared the advertisement illegal on which ‘approved by RDA’ was written.

RDA Director MP&TE Jamshaid Aftab has issued notices to Hashmat Iqbal, owner of Dominion Mall, and a marketing company and directed him to stop the illegal advertisement.

The notice stated that the construction of 800 shops and 1200 apartments in the mall was unauthorized. The notice warned the owner that if the construction work and advertisement were not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site office of the mall.