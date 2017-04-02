Islamabad-Police have arrested two suspects during a joint search operation with Rangers in areas of Sihala and also recovered arms and ammunition, a police spokesperson informed The Nation on Saturday.

The suspects have been shifted to police station Sihala for further investigation, he said.

According to him, a team of police along with Rangers conducted a search operation under Operation Raddul Fasaad in Dhoke Haider, Dhoke Wilayat and Chak Mohri and checked more than 300 houses besides checking a large number of people.

He said police arrested two suspects and brought them to police station for interrogation. He said police also recovered 6 SMGs, 7 rifles of 12-bore and a large number of bullets.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja issued show cause notice to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Airport and an investigator Sub-Inspector Amjad Pervaiz for not arresting the killers of a man. A female Salim Akhter appeared before RPO stating that police have failed in nabbing the killers of her son and the investigation officer has been humiliating her.

Taking notice, RPO issued show cause notice to two police officers and summoned them. He also ordered DSP Civil Line Circle Farhan Aslam to trace out the killers within two weeks and submit his report with RPO Officer. RPO during an Orderal Room also forfeited one year service of a police officer Inspector Ghulam Hussain, who is presently posted in RIB, for holding unsatisfactory investigation in a case.

Taking notice of massive traffic jam on Murree Road, RPO Wisal Fakhar ordered DSP Traffic Faisal Salim to devise a comprehensive traffic plan in next three days and submit his report with him.