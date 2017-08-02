ANF nets 11 smugglers

RAWALPINDI: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out raids against drug mafia across the country and recovered huge quantity of narcotics besides apprehending 11 smugglers, informed ANF HQ spokesperson on Tuesday.

The force also seized three vehicles that were being used for transportation of drugs, he added.

According to him, ANF conducted 10 countrywide operations across the country and recovered 230.7 kg worth Rs 268 million in international market.

The seized drugs comprised 227.770kg hashish, 3kg heroin. ANF also apprehended 11 persons involved in supply of drugs and impounded three vehicles during the operations, he said.–Staff reporter

Decision taken to make appointments in CG Hospital

RAWALPINDI: A decision has been taken to start new recruitments in the Cantonment General Hospital located in Rawalpindi.

According to sources, the up gradation work related to Civil Works of the hospital has also been started, while around 40 posts including superintendents are lying vacant at present.

Under rule 9 medical superintendent, three deputy medical superintendent three administration officers, two account officers, three assistant account officers, two software engineers, one hardware engineer, two security officers , three security in charge, eight office superintendent, four telephone operators, four storekeepers, one mess in charge and three assistant will be appointed on contract basis.–Online

Four truckloads seized in

anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI: At least four truckloads were impounded during anti-encroachment drive in different areas of Rawalpindi during last 24 hours.

The anti-encroachment raiding teams have conducted operations in RA Bazaar, RA Mohalla, Commercial Market, Ghunjmandi, Liaquat Market, Jinnah Road, Raja Bazaar, Murree Road and adjoining areas.

During the operation four trucks were impounded, while illegal constructions on roads were bulldozed.

Mayor Rawalpindi said that the operation will continue till all the encroachments are eliminated from the Rawalpindi area.–Online

MRI machine to be made functional in HFH

RAWALPINDI: With the approval of Punjab government, MRI machine in the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) will be made functional this month.

According to media reports, this machine will cost Rs 170 million and Punjab government have provided special funds for its installation. .

This machine has been imported from foreign country and first test will be taken through this machine on August 10.–Online

Operation to be against illegal housing societies

Rawalpindi august1 (Online): Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to launch operation against illegal housing societies.

According to media reports, operation will be started in cooperation with police and district administration first of all against the 100 housing societies which were issued notices in the first phase.

Deputy Director housing society said that those who have looted the innocent citizens in the name of inexpensive plots cannot be spared.

Fake and illegal housing societies have opened their offices plazas located in far off localities in district Rawalpindi and are continuing to loot citizens on the false hopes of providing those plots on instalments. At first stage operation will be conducted against the societies which were served notices by RDA for filing their documents but they have failed to do so.