Islamabad-The owners of clay ovens (tandoors) have increased prices of ‘Naan’ (Bread), from Rs8 to Rs10, which is a wilful violation of rates fixed by the district administration in the federal capital.

A naanbai at Sitara Market said he had increased the price of the 120gram bread from Rs8 to Rs10 according to a decision of the ‘clay ovens Owners Association’. It was observed that `naan’ and `roti’ were being sold at prices ranging between Rs6 and Rs10 in different localities of the city.

“Some v owners have not increased the prices but they have decreased the weight of `naan’ and `roti’ to 70gm instead of the officially fixed weight that is 120gms,” said a senior citizen Muhammad Nisar.

He said `naan’ was now being sold for Rs 8 to Rs 10, roti for Rs6 to Rs8, paratha for Rs20 to Rs30 and chapati for Rs10. The residents of various localities claimed that the district administration had fixed the rate of 120gm Roti at Rs6 and would not allow anyone to increase the rate on their own.

Many owners of clay ovens (earthen oven) had also displayed a new price list issued by their association in these areas.

The residents of Islamabad criticized the local administration for not taking any action on sudden increase in the rate of bread, which is a basic need of the masses.