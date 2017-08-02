Islamabad-Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has been spending around Rs 5 million annually on repair and maintenance of its motels and other facilities in order to boost tourism in country.

“PTDC Motels have been providing comfortable, reliable, safe and quality accommodation to tourists,” an official of PTDC told APP, adding that PTDC Motels played a role of pioneer and trend setter, for private sector to follow. He said that strategy would be to develop appropriate incentives to promote greater private sector investment in creation of tourist facilities.

“Public sector investment in the development of infrastructure facilities will be made part of overall national development effort,” he said.

He said that the ongoing Public Sector projects would be completed; the development requirements for new projects would be met from privatization of existing motels and credit budget, adding that greater financial autonomy would be given to the public sector tourism agencies. He said moreover, Pakistan Tourism Friends Club (PTFC) had also been launched to cater the needs of domestic and international tourists including the provision of better facilities.

An agreement between PTDC and the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore had also been signed to boost marketing and promotion of PTFC scheme. Discussing the achievements of PTDC, he added that handicraft bazaars were organised at main PTDC motels in Naran, Gilgit, Skardu and Ayubia as part of Independence Day celebrations.

PTDC has also initiated an SMS service to market PTDC motels and tour packages which has received an overall positive response.

Additionally, an agreement has been signed between PTDC and Northern Areas Transport Corporation (NATCO) to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Under the scheme, NATCO provided an exclusive 20 percent discount to passengers/tourists referred to it by the corporation. Pakistan also participated in International Tourism Exhibition (FITUR-2017) at the invitation of Secretary General (UNWTO) and various memorandum of understanding (MoU) were expected to be signed with a number of countries to promote tourism.