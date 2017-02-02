Islamabad - Islamabad police have impounded 343 bikes and 21 vehicles which were being driven without authentic documents at various police stations during checking in the city.

According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad, Sajid Kiani had directed for high vigilance in the city following which general hold up and checking was started in various areas.

During this checking and general hold up, police impounded 343 bikes as well as 21 vehicles being driven without documents.

Meanwhile, 128 suspects were also held during checking in various areas of the city.

Meanwhile, 21 professional alms-seekers were also held during campaign against beggars.

In his special directions to all SDPOs and SHOs, the SSP (Operation) has said that professional alms-seeking is a social evil and all efforts should be made to curb it, said the police officials.

Following his directions, a police spokesman said that Islamabad police have started efforts to curb the menace and taking prompt legal action against beggars.