Islamabad - FATA is being administered by FCR introduced in 1901 by British to establish their control over the tribal areas.

After the establishment of Pakistan, FCR was retained in its original form and essence. Such a system led to the concentration of power in the hands of a few, thereby giving rise to a non-representative, non-transparent and unaccountable system. Therefore, there is a need of streamlining FATA with the rest of country.

Modern state institutions including democratic, legal and economic regimes and rule of law should be extended to FATA.

These were some of the points which were highlighted during the launch ceremony of a research study on future of governance reforms in FATA by an independent think tank, the FATA Research Center (FRC) here at Marriott hotel.

FRC launched the study titled as ‘Governance Reforms in FATA: A People’s Perspective’ at a time when almost all the stakeholders are convinced that FATA should be streamlined with rest of the country and different sections are pondering about different assumptions in this regard.

The event was attended by the KP Provincial Minister Anisa Zeb Tahir Kheli, Ambassador Federal Republic of Germany, Ina Lepel, former Governor KP Engr ShaukatUllah, Member National Assembly, Shehryar Afridi (PTI), Justice (Retd) Mian Ajmal, Afrasiab Khatak (ANP) along with diplomatic staff from different countries and the representatives from different research institutes and other stakeholders. The research study focuses on future of governance structure in FATA and highlights the popular perspectives in this regard. The study is based on the data extracted through poll surveys, in-depth interviews, focused groups discussions and consultative workshops to ascertain the perspectives of indigenous populace.

The study that highlights people’s viewpoints regarding the future governance structure also offers some thought provoking recommendations to government and policy makers.

During the research process, the options, propelled by the government, were put before the FATA people to seek their opinion over the proposed governance reforms in FATA.

The options included FATA should be merged with the KP; FATA should be given a status of separate province, FATA should be given a status of FATA Council on the pattern of Gilgit Baltistan, FCR should be retained as a system of governance, but with certain reforms.

According to the study, a great majority, 74 per cent of the respondents (54 percent fully, while 20 per cent partially) endorsed the option of merging FATA into KP.

Conversely, 18 per cent of the respondents fully, while 5 per cent partially disagreed with the idea of merger, said the report. The second most favoured option, according to the research study, was restructuring FATA as a separate province, as 26 per cent of the respondents fully while 19 per cent partially agreed with the option of FATA as a separate province.

Contrarily, 38 per cent fully, while 11 per cent partially disagreed with this option.

On the other hand, the option pertaining to amendments in the existing FCR-based system was endorsed by 19 percent of the respondents, while 13 per cent expressed partial agreement with the option.Conversely, 68 per cent of the respondents demanded full abolishment of the FCR and introduction of a new governance system in the FATA region.

Likewise, the idea of introducing FATA Council on the patterns of Gilgit-Baltistan received only 18 per cent full support, in comparison to 53 per cent who fully disagreed.

The study stresses that present moment is ripped for introducing broad array of reforms in FATA to streamline because post-conflict situation offers a “window of opportunity” which is time specific, and requires speedy and sustained introduction of reforms to match with the people’s aspirations and their readiness to accept a change.

The study further says that giving away this golden opportunity to reticence would shatter public trust in the state and offer an opportunity to the spoilers of peace to gain ground at the expense of the former.

The study recommends that the reforms should be all inclusive in nature and they should be very carefully and adequately conceived from the beginning. Similarly, all such efforts to reform FATA should incorporate people’s aspirations which will, in turn, create a sense of ownership for the entire process. Otherwise, the implementation of reforms will not be without flaws, and will, certainly, fall short of achieving the desired outcomes.

While presenting the people views regarding the existing FCR system, the study indicates that 70 per cent of the respondents totally agree with the notion that the FCR is the root cause of the muddle that ails FATA. Likewise, 52 per cent of the respondents endorsed that the current FCR-based governance system in FATA was imperfect and unsatisfactory and 84 per cent demanded fundamental human rights for the FATA people.

On the other hand, people also expressed their unhappiness over the prevailing security system in the region as 66 percent of the respondents (37 per cent fully, while 29 per cent partially) endorsed the notion of replacing Khasadar system with that of police system.

While speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli, chief guest of the event, appreciated the efforts of FRC in exploring the public opinion of FATA people regarding the future of governance reforms in FATA.

The minister said, “The prime reason of falling FATA into the hands of militants, in my point of view, was the lack of modern state institutions in FATA, compared to other areas of the country.”

She added, “It is a high time that FATA should be streamlined with rest of the country.” FATA can be brought into the mainstream by merging it with the adjoining Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since the current realities advocate this initiative, she asserted.

The Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany also spoke on the occasion and lauded the efforts of FRC regarding exploring people’s perspective in highly volatile region of the country.

She said, “The research study highlights that the people of FATA are ready for the governance reforms.”

While addressing on the occasion, Justice (Retd) Mian Ajmal also appreciated the research report and FRC team for their efforts to explore people’s perspectives over the future of governance reforms in FATA.

He termed the study as ‘the most authentic research study’ regarding the issues of FATA. He said, “Before taking any decision regarding governance structure in FATA, it is necessary to ascertain the people’s viewpoints on the issue.”

Former Governor of KP Engr Shaukat Ullah also acclaimed the efforts of FRC team for amassing the populist approach regarding governance reforms in FATA.

He said, “FRC team has made efforts in appropriate way by incorporating the views of all the stakeholders of FATA.”

Afrasiab Khattak also appreciated the research report and lauded the FRC team over conducting the research study while engaging masses at grass root level.

While commenting on the issue, Khattak said, “Pakistan will have to revise its foreign policy towards Afghanistan to ensure peace in FATA.”

While speaking on the occasion, Sheharyar Afridi said, “This is the first research study of its kind which has endeavoured to engage the common people of FATA.” The study has not only highlighted the people’s demands, but has also “substantiated its findings through the empirical data” he added. He appreciated the efforts of FRC for conducting such a delicate research study by engaging the masses at grass root level.