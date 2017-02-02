Rwalpind-The Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana urged the youth to curb terrorism and sectarianism by developing Islamic thoughts and promoting the teachings of Sufis like Pir Mehr Mehr Ali Shah (RA).

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of ‘Pir Mehr Ali Shah Chair’ at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Pir Syed Ghulam Moin-ul-Haq Gillani, caretaker of Golra Sharif, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, faculty members and large number of students were also present.

The Governor Punjab said that there was a dire need to understand and promote, through research and higher education, teaching and philosophy as well as the message of peace and harmony, integrity and human friendship, given by Pir Mehr Ali Shah (RA).

He said that the establishment of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Chair would be a milestone in the history of university and appreciated the efforts of University administration particularly Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad for the establishment of the chair.

He suggested that a research centre should be established for the research on the teaching of Pir Mehr Ali Shah so that youth can benefit.

It would also become a better strategy regarding the challenges faced by Muslims through education and research because the great cultural tradition of science and research are always formed by the rise of Muslims, he added.

He said the Pakistan’s future is in the hands of students and negative mind set of the children can be changed by the spiritual teachings of the Pir Mehr Ali Shah.

Pir Syed Ghulam Moin-ul-Haq Gillani, caretaker, said in his speech that this chair will be helpful for the students to extend the teaching and words of wisdom among the youth on the different aspects of Sufism which all Sufis have been giving over the centuries.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, in his address said that civilized nations establish such a chair in their educational institutions and research centres. The establishment of PMAS Chair is certainly the evidence for achievements of great scholar, preacher and thinker, Pir Mehr Ali Shah.”

Hazrat Pir Mehr Ali Shah is amongst one of them. He has many achievements and discoveries in his life. He is a role model for his acts and deeds. Pir Mehr Ali Shah preached the peace, brotherhood and equality among the humanity. Not only Muslims, many Non-Muslims also learned a lot from his wisdom.

He informed the gathering that establishment of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Chair will certainly expand the research in social sector and also turns the dream of community development into reality.

A National Sufia Conference will be held under PMAS Chair and a specific day would be decided to extend the teachings of Pir Sahib, he added.