Islamabad - Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday directed the concerned ministry to submit the original draft of COMSATS University and number of FATA students in the institute.

The meeting of standing committee on science and technology was held in the parliament under chairmanship of Senator Osman Saifullah Khan.

The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology discussed three bills in the meeting including COMSATS University Bill, 2017, Pakistan Council of Science and Technology Bill 2016 and Pakistan National Accreditation Council Bill 2016.

The committee was briefed by the ministry officials that proposed bill of COMSATS University was necessary for upgrading the institute and the university will have its own senate and syndicate for the governance and general supervision of the university affairs.

Responding to the question of Senator Haji Momin Khan Afridi, it was informed that COMSATS provides various opportunities to the students of FATA, including scholarships.

The chairman of the committee directed to submit the original draft of the bill after 10 days and also present details regarding number of FATA students in the institute.

The committee remarked that the bill is very important and will be discussed in the next meeting.

The committee was also briefed by the ministry on steps/policy measures being taken for the popularization of Science in Pakistan.

Educationist, Musharaf Zaidi as a special invitee, also briefed the committee and presented documents and other informative materials regarding the status of science and maths in the country. He urged the committee for allocating more developmental funds to improve the standard of education.

The ministry also informed that it has funds for various developmental projects and also agreed that even more funds needs to be allocated.

The ministry officials further informed that an MOU has been signed between the Ministry of Defence Production and Science and Technology for amplified collaboration.

Committee was attended by Senators, Attique Sheikh, Haji Moin Khan Afridi, Profeser Sajid Mir, minister concerned and the concerned senior officials.

rahul basharat