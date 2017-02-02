Islamabad-Universal Interfaith Peace Mission (UIPM) organised World Interfaith Harmony Week (WIHW) 2017 of United Nations here the other day.

Jean Francois Cautain, Ambassador Delegation of European Union to Pakistan was the chief guest while Universal Interfaith Peace Mission Chairman Allama Dr GR Chishti, PML-N (Zia) President Ijaz ul Haq, and members of minorities in large numbers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Jean Francois Cautain supported Universal Interfaith Peace Mission’s initiative for promotion of interfaith harmony. He extended his all out support to the organisation for promoting peace, tolerance and bringing positive change and creating culture of love, mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence as well as culture of dialogue in the region.

UIPM Chairman Allama Dr GR Chishti in his welcome address highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony for global peace and prosperity and drew the attention of audience towards the most persisting hurdles and hindrances in the way of interfaith harmony.

He pointed out that being a Muslim country and also a signatory to Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Freedom 1948 of United Nations confusion persists in society as to which law it has to abide by; national or international due to their contrasting natures.

Dr Chishti explained in detail as how extremist elements have flooded the world with literature containing abhorrence and hatred, and their so-called Islamic interpretations are basic hurdles in way of interfaith harmony.

Dr Chishti said that Universal Interfaith Peace Mission has officially adopted the Common Word and had requested Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to make it part of the national educational curriculum so that culture of interfaith harmony may prevail.