Rawalpindi - City police have arrested 18 one-wheelers from various areas of the city on the New Year eve and cases have been registered against them.

According to details, New Town police arrested 11 persons involved in one-wheeling while Civil Line police held seven one-wheelers.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid had directed with strict orders to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and deputy superintendents of police to impound altered motorcycles, prepared for one-wheeling, from the youngsters moving around the city and send the violators to jail.

He said no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.