Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University will come out with new academic programmes for promoting research in gardening and horticulture sector.

The department of agriculture sciences is being strengthened for this purpose, said Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui while addressing a prize distribution ceremony on Sunday for the gardeners on winning top positions, in the recently held national-level flower shows.

Moreover, he added, the university has also prepared a plan for improving the working conditions of low-grade employees, enabling them to deliver best possible services in their respective discipline.

The welfare plan includes upgradation of medical and housing facilities and employees’ promotions to their next grade, he added.

Dr Siddiqui noted that the university’s gardeners have proved their worth in promoting healthy environment in the federal capital. Lush green gardens and lawns not only added beauty to the surroundings but also had a positive impact on the environment, he remarked.