Islamabad - Sihala police have booked four persons for allegedly gang raping a married woman, said the police.

According to the FIR registered under section 376/34 of Pakistan Penal Code, R*, a permanent resident of Chishtian, district Bahawalnagar and currently residing at Ghauri Town Islamabad, reported to the police that she was called by Ch Touqeer for an interview for the position of a teacher in his private school in Sihala.

According to the statement of the victim, she was taken to a nearby house where three other persons namely Ch Touseef, Kamran and Iqbal were already present. She alleged that all the four persons raped her on December 31 night. She succeeded in fleeing the house the next morning, she said. Police have registered a case against the accused and also arrested the main culprit, Ch Touqeer. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

25% reduction in crime rate witnessed during 2016

The federal capital witnessed 25 per cent decline in crime rate during 2016 as compared to the previous year along with significant success against narcotics smugglers and those keeping illegal weapons. According to the police data, 25 per cent decline in crime rate has been witnessed during 2016 as compared to 2015 and Islamabad is being described by police to be the first district in the country having decrease in crime rate.

The data reveals that 94 murder cases were reported in various police stations of Islamabad during 2016 as compared to 115 in the corresponding period of 2015.

One case of kidnapping for ransom was reported in 2016 and seven in the previous year. Seventeen dacoity cases were reported in 2016 and 31 in 2015, 280 street crime and snatching cases in 2016 and 338 in 2015, 251 burglary cases in 2016 and 300 in 2015, 177 bike theft cases in 2016 and 263 in 2015, while 249 car theft cases were reported in 2016 as compared to 369 in the previous year.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police busted 97 gangs of dacoits in 2016, 123 burglar gangs and arrested 67 auto-thieves while 3,164 proclaimed offenders and 778 court absconders were held during the period. Following the National Action Plan, it has been told that Islamabad police conducted 246 search operation in 2016 while 726 persons having illegal weapons were held besides recovery of 72 Kalashnikovs, 62 guns, 616 pistols and 14,400 rounds.

A total of 629 accused of narcotics smuggling were held and 232 kilogramme hashish, 36 kilogramme heroin, two kilogramme opium and 55,014 wine bottles were recovered from their possession.