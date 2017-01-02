Rawalpindi - A girl was allegedly abducted on Sunday within the Saddar police jurisdiction.

Shahzad lodged a complaint with the local police stating that his daughter S went to a local market but did not return home while her cell phone was going switched off.

He said that he suspects she has been abducted and Waqar Ahmad a resident of same locality could be behind her abduction.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, three armed robbers struck at a house within Westridge police jurisdiction on Sunday.

Muhammad Akram lodged a complaint with the local police stating that three armed robbers broke into his house by scaling boundary wall and held family members hostage at gunpoint before going on a looting spree.

He told that they ransacked the house and made away with Rs50,000, three laptops and jewellery worth thousands of Rupees. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.