Islamabad - Mandwa Film Club Lok Virsa organised screening of American epic, historical film “Gone with the Wind” in connection with New Year at Media Centre.

A large number of people from twin cities participated in the film screening.

Film ‘Gone with the Wind’ was adapted from Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel. It was produced by David O Selznick of Selznick International Pictures and directed by Victor Fleming. Set in the American South against the backdrop of the American Civil War and Reconstruction era.

The film tells the story of Scarlett O’Hara, the strong-willed daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, from her romantic pursuit of Ashley Wilkes, who is married to his cousin, Melanie Hamilton, to her marriage to Rhett Butler.

The leading roles are portrayed by Vivien Leigh (Scarlett), Clark Gable (Rhett), Leslie Howard (Ashley), and Olivia de Havilland (Melanie).

The casting was widely praised and many reviewers found “Leigh” especially suited to her role as Scarlett.