ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Privatization Muhammad Zubair has said that the government will continue implementing its development agenda in the New Year.

In an interview, he said the New Year will bring more development and political stability for the country as economic indicators and law and order situation have improved in the last year.

The Minister of State said the main agenda of the present government is welfare and prosperity of the people.

He said it is for the second time a democratic government is going to complete its constitutional tenure.