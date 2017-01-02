Islamabad - Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi has constituted six benches including a division bench to hear the cases during the next week starting from today (Monday).

He has constituted one division bench and five single benches to conduct the hearing of the cases during this week.

The Division Bench comprises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. Five single benches include Chief Justice Kasi, Justice Noorul Haq N Qureshi, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

Although, the IHC is closed for 16 days for winter vacations starting from December 24, 2015 to January 8, 2017, yet the duty judges continue their work of conducting cases of urgency during the holidays.

The duty judges will hear only pre-arrest and post-arrest bail matters, habeas corpus petitions or detention matters, cases fixed by court, urgent petitions seeking injunction or stay orders involving imminent threat of irreparable loss and any other matter of genuine urgency with the approval of the IHC chief justice and vacation judge.

According to the notification issued by IHC Registrar Office, the courts would reopen on January 9.