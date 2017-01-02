Rawalpindi - A man was stabbed and injured within Waris Khan police jurisdiction on Sunday.

Noman Khan lodged a complaint with the local police stating that he was returning from work when Shahzad a resident of same locality intercepted him and exchanged hot words over a petty issue.

He said that later he showed up with his two other accomplices and hit him with a dagger causing serious injuries.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the Sadiqabad police on Sunday arrested a man for decanting gas illegally in cylinders.

On a tip-off, the police raided a gas filing station in its jurisdiction and arrested Pervez Khan for decanting gas illegally in cylinders.

The police have also seized cylinders and relevant equipment from his possession.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, a man was killed on road when a truck hit his motorcycle within Golra police jurisdiction.

The police said Muhammad Jameel was on his way to home when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle from behind and he was killed on the spot while the driver fled the scene leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

The body was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for medico-legal formalities.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.