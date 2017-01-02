Islamabad - Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has asked National Database and Registration Authority to take necessary arrangements so that newly-established union councils in the capital could start birth and death registration and other functions at the earliest.

In a letter written by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) chief metropolitan officer to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman, the assistance has been sought in accordance with ICT Local Government Act, 2015.

The letter said that the issues regarding birth/death registration are the major concern of the newly-established union councils (UC) as NADRA services were available only in 12 UCs, prior to the local government elections in Islamabad. Twelve UCs in rural areas of the capital were in place before the local government system while the remaining UCs, around 38, are yet to be connected with the NADRA database.

It further said that extending NADRA services for all the newly-established UCs in urban and rural areas of Islamabad are urgently required.

It sought NADRA do the needful, enabling these UCs to start birth/death registration in their respective areas.