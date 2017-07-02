Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi has suspended a police officer on the charges of alleged corruption and sheltering the owner of a private housing society, sources said on Saturday.

CPO placed Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni/ Sub Inspector Tariq Gondal on charges of pushing his subordinate Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Azhar Gondal for taking illegal gratification from an accused Chaudhry Haris for preparing an investigation report in his (Haris) favour, sources added.

Sources added that the accused managed to obtain bail from the court of an Additional Sessions Judge in a land grabbing case.

According to sources, Waqas Zahoor, the victim, appeared before CPO and lodged complaint that he purchased two plots in Snober City on Adiala Road in 2014 from a person Chaudhry Nisar. He said that he went to see his land for constructing buildings when owner of society Chaudhry Haris along with five armed men came there and stopped him from construction on the site. He said he got registered a case against the accused with PS Saddar Bairooni and ASI Azhar Gondal was appointed as investigation officer of the case.

Waqas alleged that ASI was pushed by SI Tariq Gondal for receiving bribe from Chaudhry Haris to give him a clean chit in the investigation report. “ASI Azhar launched faulty investigation in the case after taking bribe from Haris and did not appear before judge during proceeding of bail application to seek physical remand of the accused for recovery of weapons,” the complainant told CPO.

He said taking advantage of absence of the IO, the accused managed to obtain bail from court of law. He said SI and ASI conflicted him huge financial loss by sheltering the accused of land grabbing. The complainant sought legal action against the police officers. CPO Israr, taking action, suspended SI Tariq Gondal and held inquiry against him.

When contacted, CPO confirmed that he has suspended the SI on charges of corruption and sheltering the accused of land grabbing case.

He said he would also hold inquiry against ASI Azhar to ascertain the facts. “Strict departmental action would be taken against the police officers if they proved guilty,” CPO said.

Meanwhile, two dacoits shot and injured a citizen for offering resistance during a dacoity bid at Siddiqui Chowk, within limits of PS New Town. The victim was shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for medical treatment where he was identified as Jahangir, resident of Sirae Alamgir.

According to details, at Said Pur Road two dacoits intercepted Jahangir at gunpoint near Siddiqui Chowk and asked him to give up cash and mobile phone.

The dacoits snatched Rs 25,000, mobile phone and passport from him and opened firing at him when he showed resistance.

The citizen sustained bullet injury and was shifted to HFH for medical treatment. A team of PS New Town officials rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences. A case has been registered against the two unknown dacoits.