Rawalpindi - At least four persons of a family including two women were killed and 37 others were injured when a passenger coaster fell into a deep ravine near Shawala Link Road on Saturday.

Local police and Rescue 1122 conducted rescue operation for shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Some critically injured persons were referred to hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The reason behind the tragic incident is said to be brake failure.

A passenger coaster (mini bus) carrying some 40 members of a family from Murree was travelling to Mandi Bahwaluddin fell into a 50-feet deep ravine after its brake got failed and the driver lost control over steering, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Murree Circle Raza Ullah Khan.

He said two passengers were killed on the spot while 39 others were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. “Two more passengers succumb to their injuries in the hospital during treatment,” he said. He said the condition of five other passengers was said to be critical and they have been shifted to different hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The locals rescued the passengers until police and Rescue 1122 reached at the incident place. On a query, Raza replied that victims belonged to the same family. The family members were going back to Mandi Bahawaluddin when they met with accident.

Rescue 1122 staff said that total five rescue vehicles took part in the operation shifting 20 victims including the driver to CMH and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Murree for medical treatment.

“Two women died on the spot who were identified as Bushra Bibi and Rahat Bibi,” they said. They said the rescuers also provided first aid to some 11 victims on the spot.

On the other hand, six personnel of security forces sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle near Race Course Park on Peshawar Road.

The ambulances of Pakistan Army immediately rushed the injured to Trauma Centre of Military Hospital (MH) for medical treatment. Those who wounded in the road traffic accident were identified as Sepoy Shahbaz Masih, LN Asif, Havaldar Muhammad Kazafi, MES Iftikhar and Sepoy Tariq.