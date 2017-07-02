Islamabad - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said that the organisation is committed to transparency and on merit for a corruption free Pakistan.

In a statement in Islamabad Saturday, he said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2015 to 2017.

The Chairman said that NAB has established Forensic Science Lab in NAB which has state of art facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

He said that NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

He said NAB during the last three years has filed more than 150 corruption references against corrupt persons in respective Accountability Courts and recovered RS45 billion in three years.

Qamar Zaman said that NAB is role model for SAARC Countries. He said Pakistan is first Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption forum in order to have collaborative efforts for eradication of corruption on the basis of best practices.

He said NAB has also signed MOU with China in order to eradicate corruption. Under this MOU, Pakistan and China will oversee and ensure transparency in Pakistan China Economic Corridor Projects.