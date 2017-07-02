Islamabad - National Book Foundation (NBF) has been elected as vice-president and member executive committee of Asia Pacific Publishers Association (APPA), an official said on Saturday.

Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Asia Pacific Publishers Association (APPA) was held in the Capital of South Korea where two matters including Amendment of the Constitution, Election of new President and others representatives from among the members were discussed there.

Dominador D Buhain of Philippines was elected as the President while representative of Pakistan from NBF Secretary, Ishtiaq Ahmad Malik was elected as vice President as well as member of the Executive committee of APPA. The amendments in the Constitution of APPA were approved by the AGM.

The Secretary, NBF, Ishtiaq Ahmad Malik expressing his views on return from Seoul said that it is a great honour and high prestige for Pakistan to be elected as Vice President and also Member Executive Committee of Asia Pacific Publishers Association.

It is an international high level organisation and forum of all publishers, think tank, writers and book makers among in the important region of the world, he said.

In the press release, it was told that NBF is a member of the Asia Pacific Publishers Association.

It is a high profile forum for participation and playing vital role by the members in upholding the cause of promotion of publishing industry observing international copy rights among member states of Asia – Pacific.

Pakistan being a member and representative through National Book Foundation (NBF) keeps a prominent position in the organisation as the leading publisher.

“Pakistan’s participation in the AGM of APPA was desirable to maintain continuity in the dialogue process with international publishers, as it is a big source of close liaison and contact as well as sharing of information about our country for foreign scholars, publishers and authors”, said the Secretary NBF at this auspicious occasion.

He also expressed his views during the Annual General Meeting of APPA and told the audience about the fast track progress of through National Book Foundation (NBF) particularly in last few years and especially in publishing remarkable number of international standard books.

He said that NBF has been playing a pivotal role in dissemination of knowledge, literacy and promotion of Book Culture among Pakistanis with a slogan of ‘Book for Peace’ and ‘Book at your Threshold’.

NBF progress and contribution in the Publishing Industry has been appreciated by all members of Asia-Pacific Publishers Association in its Annual General Meeting.

They also apprehended the further important place and role of NBF in APPA for enhancement of development of book publishing industry of member states in future.