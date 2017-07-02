Rawalpindi - Following the orders of Mayor Sardar Nasim, the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has launched an operation against owners/operators of improvised chairlift known as ‘Dolis’ set up at various points over Nullah Leh.

During the operation, all the Dolis have been removed while the cables and pulleys were seized by the teams of RMC, RMC spokesperson Tipu Sultan Qureshi said on Saturday.

According to him, a team of RMC headed by Municipal Officer Regulations Shehzad Gohar conducted the operation against owners/operators of illegal improvised cable-lift Dolis established on Nullah Leh.

The team used heavy machinery to remove the Dolis that were set up in the areas of New Katarian, Dhoke Ratta, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and Ganjmandi to transport local residents from one bank to another against money.

Talking to media men, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim and RMC Chief Officer Khalid Goraya appreciated the efforts of team and said these illegal Dolis were posing serious danger to the lives of people.

They said the corporation uprooted all the illegal lifts over the Nullah Leh and confiscated the stuff.

They said the government would not allow anyone to play with the lives of public for a meagre amount.

They also expressed deep sorrow over lose of human lives in Murree Doli crash.