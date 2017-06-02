Islamabad - 0shifted its exam centre from district Kohat to Federally Administrative Tribal Areas (Fata) to facilitate the students of the area, an official said on Thursday.

The exam centre for post-graduate students has been immediately shifted to Darra Adam Khel following the directions of AIOU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui. As per the statement issued by the university, a students’ delegation of Darra Adam Khel had met the VC, proposing shifting the centre that was immediately accepted. Normally as per the university’s practices, a centre is set up in any region keeping in view the number of students of the area. But in the case of the far-flung region, the rules to this effect have been relaxed as a special case on the plea of the students.

The students had pointed out that they had to travel a distance of more than 60 kilometres to reach the exam centre in Kohat.

Students of AIOU from Fata and other far-flung regions were being fully facilitated for appearing in the exams at the nearest place of their residence or workplace, the controller exams said.

The VC said that the students are the main asset and their comfort is the most important to them.

Meanwhile, the matric to post-graduate level final exams for Autumn 2016 semester were going on smoothly throughout the country.

The exams, starting from April 1 will continue till July 21. In all, there are around 0.6 million students of various programmes including MSc, MPhil and PhD-level.

According to the controller exams, the centres have been set up at tehsil and district level.

The total number of centres is 756. All possible efforts have been made to facilitate the students in attempting the exam at their nearest places.

As per the instructions of the VC, the entire examination process has been made transparent. Special teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the examination process.

According to the controller exams, the university has adopted a `zero-tolerance’ policy against any unfair practice and strict vigilance system has been enforced.

The academic standard of the supervising staff has been upgraded to ensure the transparency and quality. Necessary arrangements have been made in the office of the controller to receive and attend any proposal or complaint regarding the exams without any delay.

At all levels, transparency was being ensured and there was no question of cheating in any manner.

From time to time, special mobile inspection teams are also constituted to make surprise visits to the centres to achieve the purpose, the controller exams said.