Rawalpindi - A court of law has directed the Race Course police to register a case on the complaint of former Station House Officer (SHO) Westridge police station against high-ups of traffic police for allegedly obstructing him from carrying out his official duty.

Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sajida Ahmed Chaudhry in her order directed the SHO Police Station Race Course to record statement of Malik Asif, the former SHO of PS Westridge, and lodge a case against chief traffic officer, deputy superintend of police traffic headquarters and four others officials of traffic police.

The Race Course police, however, so far have not registered the case against traffic police high-ups and the petitioner Malik Asif Iqbal on Thursday vowed that he would file a contempt of court petition against SHO PS Race Course.

Malik Asif Iqbal, in petition that he filed through Bilal Butt Advocate, stated that he arrived at Traffic Headquarters at Race Course for appearing before SP Potohar Division when a junior traffic warden Faiz barred him from entering in the premises and misbehaved with him.

He told the court that high-ups of traffic police including CTO and DSP HQs supported the alleged illegal act of the junior traffic wardens. He stated that being SHO he called his subordinates to arrest Faiz and to take him to police station for legal action.

He added that the occurrence of incident was mentioned in ‘Roznamcha’ in PS Westridge at 1pm and later on he dispatched a plaintiff to PS Race Course for registration of a case against the junior traffic warden and others for committing the crime by barring him from entering the office of his circle’s SP.

He told the judge that SHO PS Race Course refused to register the case against traffic police high-ups on his complaint and booked him in a case number 178 under sections 353/186 of PPC on application of Faiz. He said Faiz went to DHQ Hospital first at 3:06pm and obtained emergency treatment slip stating his bone was fractured during road traffic accident and then on the same day he on the nods of CTO and DSP HQs again visited DHQ at 7:19pm and told doctors his clavicle bone was broken during a torture.

The former SHO prayed to the court that the traffic police high-ups and officials have committed crime by stopping him from entering in SP Office. Therefore, the court should order a case against the traffic police bosses and four of their subordinates.

ASJ Sajida Ahmed Chaudhry ordered the SHO Race Course to record statement of the petitioner, file a case and investigate the matter.

It may be important to mention here that Race Course police has registered a case against former SHO PS Westridge Malik Asif Iqbal for torturing an old junior traffic warden Faiz in traffic office on May 17 and fracturing his bone over car parking issue. Earlier, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi suspended Malik Asif Iqbal and closed him to police line following the case. CTO Yousaf Ali Shahid, however, when contacted, said Malik Asif Iqbal had tortured and fractured bone of a junior traffic warden and all the incident had also been recorded in CCTV cameras. He said regardless of the case registered against him and others, the investigation should be conducted on merit.