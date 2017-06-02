Islamabad - Mayor of Islamabad, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed its weekly bazaars administration to ensure implementation of rate lists and food standards at the markets.

An official of Weekly Bazaar H-9 said that Mayor of Islamabad has issued special directives to the Bazaars management of capital city to ensure provision of quality edible items including fresh fruits and vegetables on concessional rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the stall holders at ‘Weekly Bazars’ would not be allowed to overcharge the public during this month. He said that vegetables and fruits were being sold on cheaper rates. The official said rates of edible items including potato, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, lemon, green chilli, lady finger, peas, brinjal, white pumpkin, bell pepper, bitter gourd, apple, banana, mango and melon at CDA bazaars were lower than those in the open markets.