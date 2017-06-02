Rawalpindi - Police have registered an attempted rape case against a 14-year-old boy and arrested him for allegedly assaulting 8-year-old Christian girl.

The girl was reportedly assaulted when she visited the boy’s house for playing with his sister in Ahmedabad, within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Barooni, sources informed The Nation on Thursday.

Police have also arrested the accused who has been identified as Waqas, they said.

According to sources, the father of victim girl appeared before PS Saddar Bairooni officials and lodged a complaint stating that he spotted blood stains on the trousers of her 8-year-old daughter when he returned home after shopping.

“Upon asking, my daughter told me that she went to the house of Waqas for playing with his sister when he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her,” the father told police. He requested police to register a case against the accused and arrest him. A police team shifted the girl to hospital for medico-legal report, which confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted, sources said. Police registered an attempted rape case and held the accused, sources said. Further investigation was underway.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni Malik Rafaqat, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of crime saying, “It was an attempted rape case and we have arrested the accused identified as Waqas.”

He said police would produce the accused before court of law today (Friday) for obtaining his remand.

On the other hand, two unknown armed dacoits snatched a mobile phone and cash from a citizen at Awan Market, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed in Pirwadhai.

The victim, identified as Qamar Abbas, approached police for registration of a case against the dacoits. Similarly, robbers stormed into a house at Tulsa Road and made off with gold ornaments, cash and other valuables. SHO PS Civil Line along with his team reached at crime scene and started investigation.