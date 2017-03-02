Islamabad - Seeking elimination of all unlawful practices, the Director Law of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has dubbed the authority as a nursery of illegal appointments, promotions and shoulder promotions.

In a letter written to CDA Chairman, CDA’s Director Law, Roshan Khan, a deputy director law and some other officers have asked the Chairman CDA for implementation of judgment of Supreme Court regarding illegal practices in the authority.

“These appointments and illegal promotions have destroyed the service structure as well as the organisational set up of the authority and also caused a huge loss to public exchequer,” they maintained as they expressed their grievances over the alleged unlawful practices.

The documents exclusively available with The Nation said that a number of illegal appointments have been detected in CDA in recent past.

“These appointments were made on daily-wages basis and further regularised against regular posts; on contract basis against regular posts and on deputation basis.

Besides the above, various illegal promotions and up-gradations in different categories have also been made in shape of shoulder-promotions/up-gradations/re-designations, additional charge basis, current charge basis and look-after charge basis for indefinite period and on out-of-turn basis, in violation of CDA Service Regulations, 1992 and all other relevant service laws of the land,” the letter maintained.

According to the officials, look-after charge is a new illegal invention in CDA only for favouring blue-eyed which has no existence in any service law of the land but frequently exercised in CDA.

They added “In fact, the authority has been made a nursery of illegal and unlawful appointments, postings and promotions which needs to be eliminated in compliance with the SC judgment on the subject.” It is to mention here that SC had ordered for cancellation/withdrawal of all such illegal appointments/promotions/up-gradations and shoulder promotions.

They requested the chairman that in view of the same, all initial appointments made on daily-wages and regularised without observing regulation 4.06 to 4.15 be cancelled/withdrawn in compliance with SC 2016 judgment.

They further requested that all appointments made on contract and further regularised against regular posts, illegal promotions/up-gradations/shoulder promotions in the garb of look-after charge/re-designation of the posts along with incumbents be cancelled.

The letter maintained that all promotions/postings of officers of BPS-18 without passing training course, to the post of BPS-19 and similarly promotion of officers of BPS-19 to the post of BPS-20 are illegal and held that all postings on additional-charge basis, current charge basis and look-after charge basis beyond the period of six months are illegal and be cancelled.