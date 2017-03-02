Islamabad - Homicide Unit of Islamabad police has arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in stabbing a 19-year-old boy to death and injuring three others, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that five persons including Sher Bahadur, Dilawar Khan, Adil Khan, Shahid Usman and Khan Bahadur, all residents of Madina Town injured Usman Ghani, Iqbal Khan, Mumtaz Khan and Badar Uddin through repeated attacks with knives after a minor dispute. They managed to escape following the incident and wounded persons were sifted to hospital where Usman Ghani succumbed to his injuries. Police registered a case and started search of the criminals. A homicide unit managed to arrest the accused and obtained their physical remand from the concerned court for further investigation.