Islamabad - The new syndicate of University of Quaid-i-Azam (QAU) on Wednesday constituted committees on the alleged irregularities in the university and to address the reported issues, an official said on Wednesday.

The meeting was held in close doors to discuss the multiple issues of irregularities of appointments and ongoing administrative issues of the university.

It was the first meeting of new syndicate.

According to information available to The Nation, the meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Javed Akram, Senator Mushahidullah, Barrister Zafarullah, Tahir Iqbal, Dr Shahid Shafeeq, Prof Tassawar Hayat and Prof Waqar Shah.

According to a source, the new syndicate didn’t approve the minutes of last meeting and constituted a committee to review the procedure.

A three-member committee will review the previous syndicate meeting minutes and present its report to the syndicate in next minutes.

The syndicate also decided to halt the process of closing the department of linguistics and made a committee under Prof Umaima to see the issue of department.

The syndicate also constituted a committee on the removal of two members from the syndicate following the notice issued by chancellor of the university.

Meanwhile, another committee has been also made to review the appointment of chairman anthropology department.

The official on the condition of anonymity confirmed The Nation that new syndicate meeting constituted committees to review the decisions and measures taken in the university.

QAU new syndicate meeting was expected to discuss number of issues regarding irregularities, maladministration and inquiries being held against top officials of the university.

However, source said that to address multiple significant issues it was decided to constitute the committees and some issues amongst them were held on top priority. Source also informed The Nation that VC QAU and member Higher Education Commission (HEC) were at odds during meeting.

HEC had recently held an inquiry following the orders from President House against alleged maladministration and irregularities in the university. The university administration had challenged the authority of HEC to hold an inquiry.