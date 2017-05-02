Islamabad-A cashier has allegedly embezzled millions of rupees from the daily receipts of Allergy Centre of National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, The Nation has learnt reliably. An inquiry has been ordered into the embezzlement for the period from July 2015 to September 2016. Presently, working as an assistant in the Development Cell and ex-assistant cashier, Finance Division NIH, Khiyal Badshah had been suspended from service on February 21, 2017 by the authorized officer, as inquiry against the accused started.

According to the allegations, the accused did not deposit some of the daily cash received from the patients, in the bank and later termed it advances/loans which was illegal. According to the officials at the NIH, daily cash cannot be used for personal purposes.

Earlier, a fact-finding inquiry had identified irregularities regarding alleged withdrawal of advances/loans from the daily receipts.

The inquiry was ordered in December 2016 and Dr Faheem Tahir was appointed as the inquiry officer. However, the concerned officials of Finance Division, NIH did not cooperate with the inquiry officer and, despite repeated reminders, showed reluctance in providing the required record to the inquiry officer.

The act on part of the concerned officials was termed an act tantamount to misconduct which warrants disciplinary proceedings, shows the documents available with this scribe.

According to an office order dated February 28, 2017, an inquiry committee has been constituted to conduct an inquiry for withdrawal of advances/loans from the daily receipts of Allergy Centre for the period from July 2015 to September 2016. The inquiry committee comprised Ghazala Perveen, PSO/Acting Chief BPD (Chairperson), Firdous Nawaz Khan, Mechanical Engineer, and Muhammad Azam, Superintendent (Admin).

Dr Amjad Ali is the authorised officer in the case. The inquiry has been ordered against Badshah, and others. The ToRs of the committee are thorough scrutiny of the record, identification of irregularities already pointed out in the fact-finding inquiry report regarding alleged withdrawal of advances/loans etc. from daily receipts of the Allergy Centre and fix responsibility against the defaulters.