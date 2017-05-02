ISLAMABAD- Institution of Engineers, Pakistan Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) organized here an academic and technical discussion to draw attention of general public and the relevant departments towards serious impact of environmental hazards on socio-economic development. The event was the part of professional activities, being regularly arranged by the IEP-RIC for the capacity-building of the young engineers and to create awareness about the community-related issues, said a press release on Monday.

A veteran environmental expert Prof Dr Muhammad Anwar Baig was the resource person on the occasion who gave his analysis and input on `Environment impact assessment’, stating that it was today a most serious issue for the society.

It was a threadbare interactive discussion on the issue of environmental hazards that was also participated by the IEP-RIC Chairman Engr Hafiz M Ehsanul Haq Qazi, Vice Chairman Dr Attaullah Shah, a senior engineer Muhammad Abid, besides a number of young engineers.

They deliberated upon qualitative and quantitative impact of environmental hazards on the society’s overall development. They called for properly assessing the adverse impact so that it could be tackled on short and long-term basis. Magnitude of the impact could be incurable if the mitigating measures would not be taken timely, said Engr Anwar Baig while citing various national and international studies on the issue. He also hinted at alternative steps that need to be taken at the public and government’s level to face future challenges, relating to global warming.

He also emphasized for adopting monitoring and management plan to avert adverse affects of environmental hazards. Dr Baig also underlined the need of properly implementing the relevant laws for setting aside the negative impact of environmental problems.

Dr Attaullah Shah, who is also vice chancellor of City University of Science and IT, Peshawar, shared with the participants of his experience and expertise on the environmental issues, hoping that the young engineers would acquaint themselves with the latest knowledge and techniques to address the problem. Engr Muhammad Abid spoke about the community’s role in keeping the environment free of adverse impact on their daily life. Engr Hafiz M Ehsan gave a review of IEP-RIC’s activities and membership drive to implement their mission of engineers’ professional development and to serve the society through technical and academic support.