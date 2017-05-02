Islamabad-The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) on Monday expressed serious concern that the government has not entertained the demand of reinstatement of 75 per cent rebate in income tax.

FAPUASA Central President Dr Humayun Khan, in a press statement, said that there were serious reservations and anger among the teachers of universities that the government was not paying heed to their just demand.

He said that the income tax rebate had been reduced by the government three years ago by 40 per cent, which was not acceptable for the teachers’ community.

General Secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain said that the preparation process of new federal budget is going on so the government should accept the longstanding demand.

FAPUASA welcomed the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s latest judgment regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors (VC) in Punjab’s different universities in which it was stated that the provincial government is fully empowered to make rules and appoint VCs of public universities.

“The 59-page detailed judgment stated that the provincial legislature has the power to set standards i.e. procedures and criteria for the selection of the VCs,” Dr Hussain said.

FAPUASA said that realising their responsibilities in a post-18th amendment scenario, the provincial governments should also allocate 25 per cent of the total education budget to the higher education sector in order to meet the growing needs.

The first and foremost requirement is to follow transparent and merit based mechanisms for the appointment of university heads through an independent search committee comprising of reputed academicians.

The autonomy of universities needs to be protected and respected.

On the pattern of Punjab government, remaining provincial governments should also prepare roadmaps for strengthening higher education system in their respective provinces, Dr Hussain said.

LHC in its recent verdict declared that provincial legislature has the power to set standards and procedures and criteria for selection of the VCs, as long as, they are not below the minimum and baseline standards set by federation.