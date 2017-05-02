Rawalpindi-Like other parts of the country, the World Labour Day was observed in the city on Monday in commemoration of those who rendered sacrifices to protect their rights and overcome challenges.

In commemoration of these sacrifices, the political parties, labour unions and other organisations took out rallies in various parts of the city demanding of the government to pay heed towards their problems and solve them on a priority basis. The law enforcement agencies and police, following the instructions of the City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, had made tight security arrangements to guard the rallies.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid visited various parts of the city to review the traffic situation.

According to details, a rally was taken out by PML-N MPA Lubna Rehan Pirzada to pay homage to the labourers of Chicago who sacrificed their lives for their rights. A large numbers of party workers attended the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Pirzada said that the World Labour Day was the day to acknowledge the sacrifices of poor labourers and to express solidarity with them. She said the labourers were putting Pakistan on the track of development through their hard work and commitment.

She said a labourer is a friend of God and our religion also taught us to respect a labourer. “The government is taking concrete steps for welfare of labourers as houses, colonies, schools and hospitals are built for the labourers and their children in Punjab,” the MPA said.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) former deputy secretary public relations Haji Gulzar Awan and party’s Adiala Road leaders Raja Ijaz and Raja Muhammad Iftikhar also held rallies at Awan House and on Adiala Road Chungi Number 20 in connection with World Labour Day.

Addressing the rallies, the leaders paid rich tributes to the poor labourers and urged the government to bring change in the lives of labourers and their families. They said the government has left the poor farmers in lurch and paying no heed towards their troubles owing to which the farmers are selling wheat at throw away prices. They said founder of PPP and former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had struggled for the rights of labourers and started celebrating the day in 1972. They termed PML-N as enemy of poor labourers. They also distributed Bhutto charity food among the participants.

A rally was also taken out by National Workers Union Utility Stores to pay homage to the labourers of Chicago who sacrificed their lives for their rights. The rally was led by union’s president Abid Mehmood and General Secretary Raja Muhammad Maskin while attended by a large numbers of workers came from Karachi, Lahore, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Peshawar, Gujrat, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the speakers paid glowing tribute to the labourers of Chicago. They said that the sacrifices given by labourers have proved it that they would never allow anybody to take away their rights.

They said that the Utility Stores was a revenue generating department and the government should not privatise it.

They demanded the government to upgrade the workers of the stores department and regularise the contractual employees.

In Pirwadhai, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Labour Wing, Pakistan Transport Welfare Association and Anjuman-e-Tajrian Pirwadhai Bus Stand also carried out a rally in connection with the World Labour Day.