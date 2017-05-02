ISLAMABAD - The second phase of the ongoing population census in 88 districts is going on smoothly, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Chief Statistician Asif Bajwa told a meeting on Monday.

The meeting, which was chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, was informed that census activities in 88 districts in the second phase would be completed on May 24. About 43,912 enumerators have been engaged in carrying out the exercise in 87,823 blocks.

The chief statistician also shared with the meeting comments of the six international observer teams who expressed appreciation for the overall exercise. He said that the exemplary cooperation by the public was observed and census teams were welcomed throughout the country.

Dar lauded the efforts made by PBS staff during the first phase-I of the exercise and hoped that the 2nd phase will be completed smoothly. He assured his full support for all the census work. He acknowledged the overall cooperation, commitment and hard work rendered by armed forces, provincial authorities, law enforcement agencies and the PBS staff.

“The good spirit and dedication demonstrated in the first phase should also be kept up in the second phase,” Dar said.

He said the exercise would greatly help the government in better economic planning for the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed and other senior officials also attended the meeting.