Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has warned the developers and the general public against the construction of multi-storey buildings in Sectors E-11, H-13, G-12 and other areas without its approval.

The warning comes in the interest of general public who want to invest in these schemes. According to the CDA officials, construction of multi-storey buildings in sectors as E-11, H-13, G-12, Bani Gala, areas adjacent to the Expressway, and all the housing societies/schemes is going on without the approval of CDA.

“CDA is taking action against the owners of these buildings that may include heavy fine and imprisonment,” said the warning issued by the authority.

The authority has also warned general public to refrain from investment in the projects started without the approval of the CDA. It said the general public can verify the status of a housing project from the CDA website or from its offices in Islamabad before making investments in the real estate. According to the CDA officials, there are over 100 illegal housing societies operating the capital city. Some of them are even not situated in Islamabad but the developers continue marketing them as within the Islamabad limits.

Furthermore, the CDA officials said that 2000 Sanitation workers are participating in a special cleanliness operation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha from Saturday onward. The cleanliness operation will continue for three days during the Eid and 2,000 workers of Sanitation Directorate including cleaners, supervisory staff, contractors and their staff, and officers will work round the clock.

In order to make this operation a success, Islamabad has been divided into six zones for the collection of entrails and other waste remains of sacrificial animals. Besides this, two emergency cells have also been established, one at Transport Section, CDA Fire Headquarters in G-7/4 while the other one at Sanitation Directorate, Sector G-6/1-4 which would remain functional round the clock for a quick response.