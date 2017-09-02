Islamabad - A Christian man and his sister-in-law quit their religion and convert to Islam to save their ‘love’ but landed in jail and they are hardly out of trouble yet. Seimen Aneel, soon after his marriage with Fareeha alias Faree, some 6 years ago, found that his younger sister-in-law was also in love with him. Sumera Maryam, daughter of Pervez Masih, a resident of Main Bazaar Pindorian and a student of the 9th class could not resist the ‘love’ for her brother-in-law and eloped with him in February 2017.

Her mother, Zahida Shahzad filed an application with Khanna police for her disappearance. The police showed traditional negligence and did nothing to reach the truth.

However, after two days, Sumera appeared and alleged that on February 16, 2017, a neighboring couple had taken her in their car to a nearby building and that an unknown person raped her there for two days. Khanna police, on the application of Sumera Maryam, registered a case on February 18, 2017, against Yasmeen alias Sana and her husband Qamar Abbas under section 376 of the PPC.

Yasmeen alias Sana and her husband Qamar Abbas, permanent residents of district Pakpattan and currently residing at Pindorian were arrested on February 22, 2017, and sent to jail for the crime they had never committed.

Khanna police could not reach the truth until Sumera disappeared again from her home. Later, Islamabad High Court directed the police to properly investigate the matter and it transpired that she had again eloped with her brother-in-law, Aneel.

The Christian family’s statements against their neighboring couple were just to get a debt issue settled, the police found.

The entire story narrated by Sumera before the police after she left her home for her brother-in-law was fabricated and to mislead the police. However, her mother knew each and every thing, said the investigators. The investigators didn’t spot the couple’s car through the Safe City cameras on the day, and route Sumera Maryam had alleged that they took her to the nearby building.

The examination of the case revealed that police inaction and poor investigation in the start of the case on their part led to latter part of the tragic episode in which the eloping girl falsely implicated the innocent couple (Yasmeen and Qamar Abbas) for her abduction and rape.

Advocate Zahid Asif Chaudhary who represented the Muslim couple in the court against abduction and rape charges is of the view that police did not act properly and resorted to traditional negligence.

“Had the police showed interest and investigated the matter properly, it could have easily reached the fact that Sumera eloped with her brother-in-law and the Muslim couple had nothing to do with the missing girl case. This could have saved the couple from uncounted miseries,” he held.

Interestingly, on July 31, 2017, Sumera again disappeared from her house and her mother Zahida Shehzad got registered a case against unknown persons for her abduction.

Khanna police on August 17, 2017, booked unknown persons under section 365-B and started the investigation into the matter. The police recovered Sumera from the custody of her brother-in-law, Aneel, a father of two. The girl confessed before the police that she had eloped with her brother-in-law with whom she had been in an illicit relationship for the last five years. She further told the police that both have converted to Islam and solemnized ‘nikah’. She said that she was never kidnapped rather she, on both the occasions, eloped with Aneel.

Confessing illicit relations with her brother-in-law, Sumera also told Islamabad High Court that the contents of the FIR (33 Khanna police station dated February 18, 2017) against Yasmeen alias Sana and her husband Qamar Abbas and statement under section 164 were false and fabricated.

Khanna Police on August 25, 2017, booked Sumera, and her mother under section 493-A, 494, 496-B and 193 for concealing the facts and implicating others in the case.

On the question of police inaction, Muhammad Abbas, a senior police officer at Khanna police station who is involved in the investigation process said that the police had declared the Muslim couple innocent after the investigation. He was of the view that police could only state facts before the court of law and it is up to the court to decide the bail matters.

Aneel is in jail for the last 6 months and facing 25 years imprisonment under section 494 of the PPC. Sumera was sent to jail two months ago. On the other hand, the couple, Yasmeen, and Qamar have been granted bail a few days back. Qamar spent six months in jail while his wife Yasmeen remained in Adiala jail for two months for the sin they never committed. The police have also arrest Sumera’s mother to investigate her.

Aneel and Sumera converted to Islam, as they stated before Islamabad High Court and the police, apparently to find a way out for contracting marriage and dodge the law. Aneel married Sumera without divorcing his wife and resultantly wed both the sisters simultaneously, which is not permitted in any religion and society. The couple is still not out of trouble, as further investigation into the matter is underway.